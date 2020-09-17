Court seeks response from Center on Rakul Preet’s plea to stop media reports

new Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought a response from the Center on the plea of ​​actress Rakul Preet Singh, in which she has sought a stay on media reports linking her to the Riya Chakravarti drug case. The High Court said that one should investigate how things get leaked before the concerned officer comes to the notice. It destroys someone’s reputation completely. Also Read – CBI files case against 6 companies for putting malware in people’s computers

Justice Naveen Chawla issued notice to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Prasar Bharati, Press Council of India and News Broadcasters Association on the petition of the actress and sought reply. The court asked all these four defendants to accept the plea of ​​actress Rakul as a representation and decide it before the next date of hearing, 15 October. Also Read – VIDEO: MPs of many parties demonstrated in front of Gandhi statue to pay GST to states

The High Court has hoped that the media establishments will exercise some restraint and follow cable TV regulations, program codes and other guidelines in the news related to Rakul Preet Singh in the case related to Riya Chakraborty. Also Read – Adequate regulation exists for print, electronic media, be the first to regulate digital media: Center

The court while hearing the petition said, “The investigation is going on.” One should check how things get leaked before the concerned officer comes to the notice. It destroys someone’s reputation completely. “

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing on behalf of the Central Government, said that the actress is demanding a complete ban or waiver, which cannot be done.

He said that the actress has not complained to the government or any other authority and she has not made any specific allegations against any media establishment or channel.

Advocate Aman Hingorani, appearing for the actress, said that Riya Chakraborty has withdrawn her statement in which she had allegedly taken names, despite reports in the media that she is being linked to the case. The case was heard through video conference.

Hingorani said that if such programs are not banned, his client may suffer a lot and this could adversely affect his existing films as well.