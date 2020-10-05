Court sent former student leader of JNU Umar Khalid to 14 days judicial custody in communal violence case

new Delhi: A Delhi court on Sunday sent Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) alumnus leader Omar Khalid to 14 days of judicial custody in a case related to the communal violence in north-east Delhi in February. Along with this, the court directed the jail authorities to provide them adequate security. Also Read – Girlfriend murdered in Delhi for not revealing mobile password, BPO worker arrested in Assam

Metropolitan Magistrate Dev Saroha sent him to jail. Earlier, he was produced before the court at the end of the period of police custody in a case related to riots in Khajuri Khas area. The court directed the jail superintendent to take adequate precautions and provide adequate security to Khalid.

It had earlier sent Khalid to police custody for three days in the case. Khalid was arrested under the strict anti-terrorism law – Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. This is a separate case related to the big conspiracy in the riots in north-east Delhi.

Khalid, through his lawyer Trideep Pais, pleaded for adequate security in the jail so that he would not suffer any harm during judicial custody. The petition requested that Khalid be allowed to communicate with his family, friends and relatives as per the jail rules.

Khalid also said that he has not signed any statement or document during police custody. The court directed the jail superintendent to provide the facilities sought in the application as per the jail manual.