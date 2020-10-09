Court told the ED – In the money laundering case related to Shivkumar, witnesses should be interrogated through video conferencing

new Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate some relatives and associates of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, accused in the money laundering case, in a video conference in the wake of the Kovid-19 global pandemic. The court said that if the petitioners are involved in the investigation, then it will be in the interest of justice. The petitioners hail from Karnataka. Also Read – 7th Pay Commision: Good news to be received by teachers! Court said – Do not deprive employees of the joy of Diwali

Justice Yogesh Khanna asked the investigating officer of the case to share the time of the video conference with the petitioners, so that they would not face any difficulty in joining him. Shivkumar's relatives and colleagues filed seven separate petitions challenging the summons issued by the ED. The ED summoned them for questioning as witnesses.

Petitions were filed by Rajesh H, Gangasharan, Jaishila, Chandra ji, KV Lakshmma, Meenakshi and Hanumantaiya ji. Senior advocate Mohit Mathur, appearing for the petitioners, said that summons was issued in violation of the provisions of CRPC. He claimed that the petitioners are related to the main accused, so this is a way of threatening them. Mathur said that the petitioners will cooperate in the investigation.

Amit Mahajan, the Permanent Advocate of the Central Government, appearing for the ED, said that the documents were sought before the petitioners, but some documents require clarification, so they have been asked to appear. He said that the agency would not insist on the petitioners appearing in person till the next date of hearing on 19 November.

Seven-time Karnataka MLA Shivkumar (58) was arrested by the ED on September 3 last year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He was granted bail by the High Court in October last year.