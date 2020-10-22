Court verdict on Kashi Vishwanath and Gyanvapi mosque case – hearing on monitoring petition to be held on this day

Lucknow: The case between Ram temple and Babri Masjid in Ayodhya is now over. Bhoomi Poojan of Ram temple has also been done and the construction of the temple has also started. Meanwhile, new cases started coming up in the country. In which the legal battle over Kashi and Mathura was intensified. In Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath and Gyanvapi Masjid case, the court has accepted the petition of Sunni Central Waqf Board and Anujam Intezamia. At the same time, the court said that the monitoring petition will be heard on November 12. Also Read – Kangana Ranaut wrote a delicate picture of share flowers – I am a river of fire and I have to drown

Let us know that earlier on Tuesday, this case was heard in the District Judge's Court. During the hearing on the admissibility of the monitoring petition in the district judge's court, advocates Tauhid Khan and Abhayanath Yadav on behalf of the Sunni Waqf Board have argued that the order of the civil judge is final. Explain that the dispute between Kashi Vishwanath and Gyanvapi Mosque has been going on since 1991.

This entire case is about 30 years old. But this temple-mosque dispute is decades old. Explain that this matter has been debated in the court even before independence. During that time, a petition was filed not from the Hindu side but from the Muslim side.