Courteney Cox Confirms Scream 5 Return With Cool New Video

We don’t know a complete heck of quite a bit in regards to the plans for Scream 5, although it’s positively shaping as much as be a conventional sequel (as opposed to a whole franchise reboot) now that two most important legacy characters are coming again. We joke about Neve Campbell, however at this level, it might be bizarre if she isn’t requested to return to the function of Sidney. She has been the lead function within the Scream franchise, and the killers have had connections to her over time. Will the discover a method for that to proceed?