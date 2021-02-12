Courtesy or wink? The crossing of messages between River and Radamel Falcao for the Colombian’s birthday

Will El Tigre have another step through Núñez’s club? (Photo: AP)

Since your arrival at Galatasaray of Turkey, Radamel Falcao Garcia it could never settle down and regain the level that dazzled so many European teams. A streak of injuries further lengthened the poor performance on the pitch and the Turkish club’s leadership would have already decided that the Colombian striker will not continue to defend the institution’s shirt. That is why, among those theoretical negotiations that would seek to finalize the contract that had a closing date in June 2022, the Tiger crossed messages with River Plate.

The reason for the communication was because of Radamel’s birthday. The Millionaire He wrote him a short greeting and Falcao responded in an affectionate way: “Thank you friends, thank you to all your fans, managers and players for so much love. A hug for each one of you ”. Although it seems like a simple tweet without intentions, the fans of River flooded the comments of the publication asking for a return of the scorer to the club that saw him born as a professional.

The Turkish press started speculation a few days ago and Cristian Fabbiani, former soccer player and panelist of the program ESPN F90, fueled that fire. According to him Ogre, the Colombian already chatted by phone with Marcelo gallardo to project an arrival in June 2021. “He already played in River. He wants to come because he wants to play for his national team, he wants to play in the World Cup. His wife is Argentine. River is very important to him “he explained feeding the rumors.

The Colombian forward’s response to River’s greetings

But the truth is that it will depend a lot on the salary claims that Radamel looks for in the next transfer market. River’s economy would not hold a salary as large as those Falcao had in his last clubs (currently charges approximately 1.5 million euros per season) and if the pass really closes, it will be thanks to a sacrifice that the Tiger to put the shirt back on Millionaire. That is why places like MLS or Saudi Arabia are also bidding for the forward’s services.

Radamel, who has not played officially since January 2 in the goalless equality against Antalyaspor due to a muscle injury, according to the president of Galatasaray himself has on the table offers of Arab and South American football, but so far they do not satisfy your wishes. The striker, so far this season, could only play 9 games, in which he scored five goals (all for the Turkish Super League) and gave two assists.

During his passage through River, Radamel scored a total of 46 goals in 110 games over four seasons. In the red band team, he was champion of the Clausura 2008. From Argentina, the Tiger It was sold to Europe to Porto, from Portugal. Since then, the fans of the Núñez club have longed for the Colombian’s return to see him shout the goals once again under the baton of the most important technical director in the history of the institution.

