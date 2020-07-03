Courtney Act reveals she’d love to be Strictly’s new judge – is she Bruno’s substitute?

Whereas it appears to be like as if Bruno Tonioli received’t be sitting on Strictly Come Dancing‘s judging panel this yr, Drag Race star Courtney Act has volunteered to take his place.

Talking to RadioTimes.com about doubtlessly collaborating in Strictly 2020, the Dancing with the Stars Australia runner-up stated: “Duh – oh my God, I’d completely love that.”

“I don’t know whether or not having been on Dancing with the Stars precludes me from doing Strictly or not, however truly somebody stated to me that they’re in search of a new judge on Strictly and I used to be like, ‘Hey – signal me up!’.”

“I love Strictly, I’ve been alongside to watch the reside taping a few instances,” she added.

Courtney, whose actual identify is Shane Jenek, positioned second on the Australian model of Dancing with the Stars together with her skilled dancer Joshua Keefe final yr.

The duo have been the primary same-sex pairing within the historical past of the Australian model and the second on any model of the present, with Courtney dancing with Joshua each out and in of drag.

Courtney additionally stated that she would love to participate on Strictly together with her Dancing with the Stars accomplice Joshua, who was a Inventive Director and Choreographer on Strictly’s final collection.

“It could be notably superb if I acquired to do it with Josh my dance accomplice as a result of we simply linked and had a lot enjoyable collectively,” she stated.

On the finish of June, The Solar reported that long-time judge Bruno Tonioli might be bowing out of his judging duties on Strictly this yr, because the coronavirus pandemic means he can not fly between the UK and Los Angeles, the place he additionally seems on Dancing with the Stars US.

An insider allegedly informed The Solar: “There is no method to journey forwards and backwards in the mean time, so he’s informed bosses within the UK that sadly he’ll be staying over there.”

Arlene Phillips, Anton du Beke, Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley are amongst these tipped to take Bruno’s place, however now Courtney has thrown her high hat into the ring, who is aware of what is going to occur?

Courtney will be visiting the UK together with her nationwide tour of Fluid in Spring 2021. Tickets are actually obtainable on-line.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One this autumn.