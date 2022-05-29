Courtois’ 5 spectacular saves against Liverpool in the Champions League final

*Courtois’s first save on Salah

Thibaut Courtois was once again key to the consecration of Real Madrid. The goalkeeper was one of the high points of the white team against Liverpool at the end of the Champions League since his interventions were essential to explain the result of the match played in Paris.

The Belgian goalkeeper was the man of the match in the first half, when he blocked two impressive shots, one to Mohamed Salah and another to Sadio Mané. The Egyptian and the Senegalese proved it from both sides and the former goalkeeper of Atletico Madrid He responded with two fantastic reactions that drew applause from the stands. In his second save, he was also helped by the stick, after his slap.

*Courtois drowned out Mané’s scream in the first half

In the plugin, when Real Madrid I already won 1 to 0, Courtois reappeared to transform into a head idol for the Liverpool. It was Salah the one who commissioned from right to left and drew a left-handed shot that was met by the Belgian’s saving slap.

Minutes later, again the goalkeeper had to say present. If by then he already seemed unbeatable, what he did at 68 minutes finished confirming it. Henderson launched a cross to the far post that Diogo Jota lowered for the appearance on the other side of the Egyptian striker. Salahdemanded, managed to connect the ball with the outside of his right foot but again it was Courtois who saved the Spanish team.

*Salah tried from outside but his shot met Courtois

Courtois, 30, was one of the great figures of the team Carlo Ancelotti throughout the entire Champions League. The man who emerged from Genk in Belgium had already been key against PSG and Manchester City in the previous rounds and this time was no exception, which is why he is the great candidate to be crowned the best in his position at the next gala of Golden Ball.

*The Real Madrid goalkeeper became a figure with this save in the complement

The goalkeeper came to Real Madrid in the 2018/19 season after having established himself at Atlético de Madrid and Chelsea. Wearing the white team’s shirt, he beat Keylor Navas, who ended up opting to go to PSGand since his arrival he has won eight trophies, including two Champions League.

*Real Madrid players’ reaction to another Courtois save

After the title celebration, Courtoise told the press: “We’ve done a great job, in the last few weeks I felt really good, once you make the first stop, then it’s just focus, focus”. And he added: “Today we have shown again who is the king of Europe.”

