Courtois exploded against the Ballon d’Or after awarding Benzema: “It seems that scoring a goal is better than stopping it”

In Paris there was a gala day with the awarding of prizes to the best players on the planet. the french striker Karim Benzema, Ballon d’Or winnerand the Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtoiswho got the trophy Lev Yashinshared their individual awards with the rest of their teammates Real Madrid and the coaching staff headed by Carlo Ancelotti.

Before starting the work session on Tuesday in the sports city of Valdebebas, the scorer and the goalkeeper wanted to extend their success with their teammates with whom they posed on the training ground together with the Italian strategist. Therefore, all the players in the Merengue congratulated the international stars, who posed smiling during the ceremony with the awards they received in the French capital.

However, in statements given to the Being Chain from Spain, Thibaut Courtois pointed against the organization by ensuring that “it seems that it is worth more to score a goal than to stop it. This is a battle that remains to be won.” In his arguments, the Belgian figure made a harsh analysis: “I’m not saying win it… but you get La Liga and you win the Champions League, your team wins thanks to your saves… and you are only seventh. You are not even on the podium. In the Top10 there was not even a defender. At least this year they have invented the trophy for the best goalkeeper”.

Courtois, whose brilliant saves helped the White House keep from beating Liverpool in the final of Europe’s most coveted trophy, took home the award. Lev Yashinbut it seemed very little. “Couldn’t have had a better season.especially with the stops in the Champions League”, he also assured in an interview with the agency Reuters after the ceremony, before the main award went to his partner. “As a goalkeeper you can’t do more, winning La Liga and the Champions League the way we did,” he insisted.

Last year, Gianluigi Donnarumma came in tenth place in the standings Golden Ball after being chosen as the great figure in the victory of Italy vs. England after the penalty shootout in the final of the European Championship. “Naturallybeing in the top 10 is fantastic, but unfortunately, when it comes to voting, goalkeepers are overlooked and forwards are favored”, underlined Courtois. And he concluded: “It’s not that bad, but goalkeepers are being undervaluedalthough we have participated much more in the game, sometimes almost as playmakers.

