Courtois told how he saved Messi’s penalty: “I studied it a lot”

This Tuesday the PSG was imposed 1 to 0 on the Real Madrid in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The Spanish team endured the draw as long as they could, especially thanks to the interventions of the goalkeeper Thibaut Courtoiswho saved a penalty from Lionel Messi.

The Belgian, who already knows the Argentine from his time in the Atletico Madrid during which he was also drowned out by a scream from the 12 paces, he recounted after the match that it was no coincidence that he showed off again before The flea. Beyond his frustration at the defeat of his team, he said: “I have studied Messi a lot, it was playing with him on the line and I decided on the left. It was good to keep us in the game but being converted at the last second is tough”.

Thus, the 29-year-old goalkeeper revealed that it was a decision based on a previous analysis to wait until the last moment to throw himself to the side and observe the Rosario’s movements to decide.

The former soccer player Chelsea took stock of the performance of the Real Madrid and acknowledged that they lacked game in attack: “We started quite well, but we have not been able to calm down, we have suffered, we have not had possession and we have not been able to counterattack”, in statements to Movistar +. In turn, he lamented the goal over time: “We lost a very stupid ball, it was 0-0, and the ball went under me. A pity, but it is open for the return”.

“We know we have to win and hopefully we can do it with the support of the public”, added the goalkeeper, who insisted that “It is a hard blow, but we have to continue”. But, he and his teammates will have a rematch on March 9 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid celebrated the save from Courtois to Messi as a goal (Reuters)

For his part, the white box coach, Carlo Ancelottialso acknowledged that they could not execute the plan they had thought of in the previous one: “We have tried to start from behind, it has not started because we have suffered too much pressure from the rival”. In this sense, he explained: “We have decided not to press too high, to have a low block, we have defended well and what happened is that we have had more difficulties than usual with the ball”, he added.

It was the failed penalty No. 29 of 123 executed for Messi, that is, he has an effectiveness of 77%. Courteous He had already stopped a shot from the 12 steps on August 28, 2013, in a Barcelona 0 -0 Atletico Madridby Super Cup from Spain.

The wasted chance adds to the saga that makes up the curse that haunts The flea in view of Real Madrid. It is that he has not shouted at him for four years: since May 2018, in a 2-2 draw with Barcelona in which his friend Luis Suárez completed the Blaugrana locker. Cristiano Ronaldo Y Gareth Bale they signed the conquests of the White House. The drought in Rosario coincides with the departure of CR7 from Madrid.

With information from AFP

KEEP READING:

With a great goal from Mbappé, PSG beat Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16

The memes of the triumph over the hour of PSG against Real Madrid, with Mbappé’s goal as the main protagonist

The penalty that Courtois saved Messi in PSG’s victory: the curse that the Flea could not break against Real Madrid

Manchester City thrashed Sporting 5-0 in Lisbon and was one step away from the quarterfinals of the Champions League