Cousin of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi joins BJP

Punjab, CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Meeting Election 2022, NEWS: Amidst the meeting elections in Punjab, the cousin of Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi joined the BJP on Tuesday. In step with the newest data, Jaswinder Singh Dhaliwal, cousin of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, attended. He has joined the Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration within the presence of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Chandigarh.Additionally Learn – Manipur Polls 2022: Congress Claims- BJP Govt of Manipur Violated the Code of Behavior

Allow us to let you know that whilst CM Channi’s executive is on the right track on PM Modi’s discuss with within the state, Punjab Congress Navjot Singh Sidhu’s new statements have raised questions on his changing into the following CM. Polling in Punjab will likely be hung on February 14 and the counting of votes will happen on March 10. The opposition events within the state had been steadily concentrated on the state executive at the factor of unemployment in addition to criticizing the state executive for its previous election guarantees.

Folks of Punjab will select Leader Minister, now not Congress prime command: Sidhu

Congress’ Punjab state unit leader Navjot Singh Sidhu these days mentioned on Tuesday that the folk elect the MLAs and they are going to additionally select their leader minister within the state and now not the Congress prime command. Sidhu’s robust answer got here at the query of reporters that who would be the leader ministerial face of the birthday party in Punjab after the February 14 polls. who advised you Concentrate to me The folks of Punjab had decided on the MLAs even 5 years in the past. The folks of Punjab had determined who (chief) would grow to be an MLA or now not and the folk of Punjab would make a decision if there used to be any time table. He mentioned, so do not stay misunderstandings for your thoughts. The folks of Punjab will select the MLA and the folk of the state may also make the Leader Minister.

Those problems can also be outstanding in Punjab elections

Unemployment, justice in sacrilege-related circumstances, unlawful sand mining and narcotics-related threats can also be main problems within the Punjab Meeting elections. Whilst the Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration (AAP) is attempting to present a difficult struggle on one hand, the ruling Congress within the state is attempting to handle cohesion within the group with many farmers’ organizations getting into the electoral fray. Then again, Shiromani Akali Dal has solid an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Birthday celebration (BSP) after breaking ties with the Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration over agricultural regulations. The BJP has solid an alliance with Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (United) and previous Leader Minister Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress. (enter language)