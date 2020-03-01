Coventry v Sunderland preview: Watch League One on TV, live stream, prediction

This weekend might present a pivotal second within the League One promotion race as Coventry host Sunderland in a table-topping conflict.

Coventry are second within the desk, joint with league leaders Rotherham following their midweek draw, they usually have misplaced simply three matches all season.

Mark Robins’ males are unbeaten in 12 whereas their opponents Sunderland have misplaced simply one among their final 14 outings.

The Black Cats have been imperious in 2020 underneath Phil Parkinson, largely all the way down to a big defensive enchancment impressed by former Coventry captain Jordan Willis.

The edges performed out a shocking 5-Four thriller on the Stadium of Mild final season – with Coventry seizing the factors – and the Sky Blues are unbeaten in all three encounters since Sunderland’s relegation to League One.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every little thing you should learn about the way to watch the Coventry v Sunderland sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Coventry v Sunderland?

Coventry v Sunderland will kick off at 12:00pm on Sunday 1st March 2020.

Methods to watch Coventry v Sunderland on TV

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer from 11:30am.

Sky prospects can particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

Sadly, occasions on the Sky Sports activities Purple Button are usually not out there on NOW TV.

Methods to live stream Coventry v Sunderland on-line

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract. NOW TV will be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles.

Current Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

This can be a ‘should not lose’ sport for Sunderland as they sit three factors behind Coventry.

There’s no love misplaced between these groups traditionally, including to what will likely be a fiery encounter at St Andrew’s.

Each of those sides are a reduce above most within the division, each will really feel they’ll nick it, however in the end this can be a conflict between two immovable objects and will result in a stalemate.

Prediction: Coventry 1-1 Sunderland