Covid-19: 1404 new cases of corona infection were reported in Delhi, 16 deaths in twenty-four hours; Ongoing treatment of 10,667 patients

New Delhi: 1,404 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Delhi on Saturday, after which the total number of cases has crossed 1.44 lakh. Officials gave this information. According to the health bulletin released on Saturday, 16 more patients died from Kovid-19 in the last twenty-four hours, after which the number of people who died from this epidemic increased to 4,098.

Treatment of 10,667 patients of Kovid-19 is currently underway in Delhi. According to the bulletin, the total number of infections reported so far has increased to 1,44,127. According to the bulletin, the rate of infection on Saturday was 5.7 percent, while the recovery rate was more than 89 percent.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Secretary held a video-conference meeting with the health departments of Delhi and some other states to review the measures to control Kovid-19. According to the bulletin, out of the total number of beds in hospitals specified for Kovid-19 patients, 10,469 are vacant.

2,549 beds have been made available to the people living in isolated habitats in Kovid centers, including those who have returned from outside via Vande Bharat Abhiyan flights. According to the bulletin, so far 1,29,362 patients have been cured. The number of people kept in isolation at home is 5,372.

According to the bulletin, a total of 24,592 samples were tested on Saturday by rapid antigen, RT-PCR and other means. So far, 11,68,295 samples have been tested in Delhi. The bulletin said that there are currently 478 prohibited areas in Delhi.

