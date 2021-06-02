Covid 19: 594 medical doctors killed in 2nd wave of corona, IMA shared data

Many medical doctors have misplaced their lives because of an infection right through the Corona duration. On this regard, the Indian Scientific Affiliation (IMA) stated on Tuesday that up to now 594 medical doctors have died because of corona an infection in the second one wave. Of those medical doctors, 107 medical doctors have died from the capital Delhi on my own. IMA has shared the knowledge consistent with the states. In those figures, a complete of one,300 medical doctors have died because of the corona epidemic up to now. In the second one wave, most selection of medical doctors died from Delhi, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Additionally Learn – Bihar Lockdown: Some reduction from the lockdown, now the time of opening of retail outlets has modified, know new restrictions

1- Delhi- 107 medical doctors died

2- Assam- 8

3- Andhra Pradesh- 32

4- Bihar- 96

5- Chhattisgarh- 3

6- Gujarat- 31

7- Goa- 2

8- Haryana- 3

9- Jammu and Kashmir- 3

10- Jharkhand- 39

11- Karnataka- 8

12- Kerala- 5

13- Madhya Pradesh- 16

14- Maharashtra- 17

15- Manipur- 5

16- Odisha- 22

17- Puducherry- 1

18- Punjab- 3

19- Rajasthan- 43

20- Tamil Nadu- 21

21- Telangana- 32

22- Tripura- 2

23- Uttar Pradesh- 67

24- Uttarakhand- 2

25- West Bengal- 25

26- Unknown- 1

