Covid-19: 805 new cases of corona were reported in Delhi, death toll increased to 4021

New Delhi: 805 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in the capital Delhi due to which the total number of infected here increased to more than 1.38 lakhs on Monday. At the same time, the death toll increased to 4,021 with 17 more patients dying from infection. This information was provided by officers. Also Read – Unlock 3: Government issued guidelines for opening gym and yoga center, these rules have to be followed

According to a bulletin of the Health Department, these new cases of Kovid-19 came out on a day when 10,133 investigations of Kovid-19 were done. The department said that the number of patients under treatment is 10,207, which is less than the previous day’s 10,356. Total cases have increased to 1,38,482. Also Read – PM Modi’s ministers sit on hunger strike, Kerala CM asks for resignation

The department said that 17 more patients died due to infection in the last 24 hours, due to which the death toll increased to 4,021. On Sunday, there were 961 infections and 15 deaths. On June 23 last, Delhi had the highest number of 3,947 new cases reported in a single day. Also Read – Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated all over the country, prayers offered in Jama Masjid, Delhi

