Covid-19: After 69 days in Delhi, record increase in cases, death toll is 4513

New Delhi: 2914 new cases were reported in the national capital on Kovid-19 on Friday, which is the highest in the last 69 days. Officials said that along with this the total number of infected people in Delhi has crossed 1.85 lakhs while the number of people who lost their lives to the epidemic has increased to 4513.

This is the fourth consecutive day in September when more than 2000 cases of infection have been reported in one day. A latest bulletin issued by the Health Department of Delhi said that 13 more patients have died due to infection during the last 24 hours.

Before 3 September, 2948 new cases were reported in Delhi on 27 June in one day. On Thursday, 19 patients died while 2737 cases of infection were reported. On September 1 and 2, 2312 and 2509 respectively were found in the infected national capital.

On Friday, the number of under-treated patients increased to 18842 as against 17,692 on Thursday. In the national capital, 3947 cases of infection were reported in one day on June 23, which is the highest figure in a single day till date.

In Delhi on Thursday, the death toll was 4500. The bulletin said that on Friday the death toll due to corona infection increased to 4513 while the total number of infected people increased to 1,85,220.