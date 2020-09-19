Covid-19 big record: India surpasses America in this matter, know the good news

Covid-19 India: The Ministry of Health said on Saturday that India has surpassed the US by achieving historic global achievement in terms of recovery of Kovid-19 patients and has reached the top position in this matter. The Ministry said that 42,08,431 Kovid-19 patients have become healthy so far in the country, which is the highest number of infection-free patients in all countries of the world. The rate of recovery from infection in the country has come down to about 80 percent, while the death rate from infection has come down to 1.61 percent. Also Read – ‘Happu Ki Ooltan Paltan’ fame Himani Shivpuri discharged from hospital, actress suffering from COVID-19

The ministry said, "Now India has about 19 percent of the number of people who have recovered from infections worldwide. Due to this, the national rate of infection-free has improved strongly to 79.28 percent. "

He said that this global achievement has been achieved due to focused, systematic and effective measures of early identification of patients, rapid monitoring and standardized high quality complete clinical care by aggressive investigation under the leadership of the central government.

According to the data released by the ministry at eight o’clock on Saturday morning, 95,880 people in the country have recovered from Kovid-19 in a 24-hour period and 90 percent of the cases recovered have come from 15 states and one union territory.

The ministry said that about 60 percent of the new cases of healthy patients have come from five states – Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. The highest number of infections have also been reported in these five states.

In Maharashtra, more than 22 thousand people (23 percent) have become healthy in a single day, while there are 11,000 (12.3 percent) people in Andhra Pradesh in new cases of infection-free.

The ministry said, “India is constantly moving in the direction of healing of a large number of patients. This is the result of effective action coordinated with special focused strategies in states and union territories. “

According to the ministry, rational use of research based methods such as Remedisvir, Plasma therapy and Tosilizumab was allowed in the country and other methods were also adopted.

The central government is regularly reviewing the aid being provided to the states and union territories. He is also constantly monitoring the availability of oxygen in hospitals and other health centers.

According to the data updated by the Union Health Ministry at 8 am on Saturday morning, 95,880 people have become infection free in the last 24 hours. During the same period 93,337 new cases of Corona virus infection were reported, with which there have been a total of 53,08,014 cases of Kovid-19 in the country. In the last 24 hours, 1,247 infected people have died, with the death toll rising to 85,619.