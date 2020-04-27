General News

COVID-19 brings three-month extension for Australia’s Consumer Data Right

April 27, 2020
The ACCC has granted financial providers and merchandise suppliers with a three-month exemption to proportion product reference information due to the affect of COVID-19.



