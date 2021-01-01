COVID-19 Cases: 20,036 cases of corona registered on first day of new year in India, total figure 1,02,86,710

India, New COVID-19 cases: In India, the number of infection cases has increased to 1,02,86,709 in the country after the arrival of 20,035 new cases of Kovid-19 in one day i.e. on the first Friday of the new year. At the same time, after the death of 256 more people, the death toll increased to 1,48,994. In the country, work is being done to bring the corona vaccine to the people among the new variant strain of Corona virus. Also Read – Cold wave continues for the fourth day in North India, Delhi today recorded 1.1 degree temperature

India reports 20,036 new COVID-19 cases, 23,181 recoveries, and 256 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Also Read – Lockdown Extension News: Lockdown extended till 31 January in this state, know what will be the concessions … Total cases: 1,02,86,710 Also Read – Night Curfew: New Year Party enjoyed gritty in this state, Night curfew will be applicable throughout the night Active cases: 2,54,254 Total recoveries: 98,83,461 Death toll: 1,48,994 pic.twitter.com/IaM9Ec1nTT – ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2021

The Union Health Ministry said that 2,54,254 people are currently undergoing treatment for corona virus infection in the country and 98,83,461 people have become infection free.

Corona’s latest status in India

Total cases in the country: 1,02,86,710

Total active cases: 2,54,254

Total recoveries: 98,83,461

Death toll: 1,48,994