Covid-19 Cases in Delhi: Dreadful situation, shortage of ICU beds! Kejriwal government will go to Supreme Court

Covid-19 Cases in Delhi: The sudden rise in the cases of infection with the corona virus in Delhi has raised everyone's concern. There is also a concern about shortage of ICU beds in hospitals. There are a total of around 9 thousand ICU beds including private and government hospitals, out of which 6800 patients are already admitted. As such, only 2800 beds are currently available. Due to this Delhi government has also become worried. The government says that the current situation in Delhi can be called the third wave of Corona.

The Delhi government has now decided to move the Supreme Court to reserve 80 per cent of the ICU beds in hospitals of the capital. Earlier, the Delhi government had issued an order in this regard but it was rejected by the High Court.

Going to the Supreme Court to address the High Court overturn of our mandate to reserve 80% of beds as ICU beds in private hospitals because the main issue is that of the availability of ICU beds: Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, on rising # COVID19 cases in Delhi https://t.co/2izsUkOGyq – ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said on Wednesday that in Delhi we have been conducting a large number of tests for the last 15 days. In this case, more cases can also come due to this reason. Jain has said that he will go to the Supreme Court to reserve 80 percent of ICU beds of Delhi’s hospitals for Delhiites.

Meanwhile, in the national capital on Tuesday, the total number of infected people has crossed four lakhs after the maximum of 6,725 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in a day. For the first time, more than 6,000 new cases of Kovid-19 have been reported in Delhi. Earlier on Friday, 5,891 new cases of infection were reported in Delhi. After the death of 48 more patients due to infection in the capital, the death toll has increased to 6,652.

According to the Bulletin of the Delhi Government, currently 36,375 patients are under treatment in Delhi. Till Sunday, more than 5,000 new cases of infection were coming up in Delhi for five consecutive days, while 4,001 new patients of infection were reported on Monday. Due to increase in movement of people in this season of festivals, cases of infection are also increasing. The total number of infections in Delhi has reached 4,03,096.