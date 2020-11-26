Covid-19 Cases In India: So what can be the lockdown again, know the new guidelines in 10 points

The increasing cases of corona have added to the woes of the central government and to curb the spread of corona, the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday issued new guidelines stating that state governments may impose local restrictions like night curfew to curb the spread of corona But, before putting any kind of lockdown outside the prohibited areas, the center will have to consult. Also Read – Corona Virus New Guidelines: Government will now deal strictly, new guideline released from 1 to 31 December

The Union Home Ministry issued guidelines like monitoring, prevention and precaution for December, saying that the main goal of the directive is to maintain the success achieved against the Kovid-19 in the country. The central government has said that due to the strategy made against Corona, there is a steady decline in the number of under-treated patients in the country.

The new guideline states that in some states, keeping in mind the rise in recent cases, the festive season and the onset of cold, it is emphasized that caution is very important for prevention of epidemics. In such a situation, the prescribed strategy for prevention of corona will have to be strictly followed.

Learn about the new guidelines in 10 points….

1- The Ministry said that the prevention strategy should focus on monitoring, other measures and strict adherence to the guidelines and standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Health Ministry. States can implement local restrictions such as night curfew to prevent the spread of Kovid-19 based on an assessment of the situation.

2- In order to ensure social distance in view of overcrowding in large markets, weekly markets and public transport modes, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will issue standard operating procedures which will all have to be strictly followed.

All kinds of activities are already permitted outside the Containment Zone and no changes have been made in it.

3. State governments shall not impose any type of local lockdown (at the state, district, sub-division, city level) outside the prohibited areas without consulting with the central government. The new guideline will come into effect from December 1 and will be effective till December 31.

4- The Ministry has asked all the States and Union Territories to implement these guidelines strictly. It has been emphasized in the guidelines that steps should be taken to strengthen it by retaining the success that the country has achieved so far in the campaign against Corona.

All the guidelines in the 5-Containment Zone should be fully implemented and only mandatory services activity should be allowed there. There is a complete ban on going outside and entering the congestion zone. Special precaution has also been asked in the areas.

6- States and Union Territories have been asked to take special precautions in view of festivals and winter season and to limit the number of people attending social and religious ceremonies to hundred and to reduce it even further if required. has gone.

7- It has been asked to carefully determine the container zone and put its list on the website. Apart from this, it has also been asked to go from house to house and make a team for monitoring. Provision has also been made to trace those coming in contact with infected people and to ensure their quarantine.

8- States and Union Territories have been asked to ensure that all people wear masks, keep hands clean and maintain social distance. The administration is also free to take disciplinary action including fine on public and workplaces. In states and union territories where the rate of infection is more than 10 percent, the time of offices can be further reduced.

9 – There will be no restriction on movement within and outside the states. The elderly, people suffering from various diseases, pregnant women and children below the age of ten years have been advised to stay in homes. Also, it has also been asked to promote the use of the Arogya Setu app.

10- No changes have been made in the guidelines applicable for international travel, cinema hall, swimming pool, exhibition and social and religious functions. The number of people participating in these events will be limited to 200 or half the capacity of the hall. However, according to the situation, the number of people joining it can be reduced to a hundred or more.