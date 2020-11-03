Covid-19 Cases in India Update: Victory over Corona! Tests of 10.5 lakhs done in 24 hours, only positive results came out

Covid-19 Cases in India Live Update: It seems that the country is on the verge of winning the war against Corona. In the last 24 hours, after the arrival of less than 40 thousand new cases of Kovid-19, infection cases in the country have increased to 82.67 lakh. At the same time, over 76 lakh people have also become infection free. Also Read – School Reopening in Unlock 6: Schools and colleges opened with Odd-Even rule in this state, now schools will be studied like this

According to the latest data released by the Union Health Ministry at 8 am, after 38,310 new cases of Kovid-19 in the country, the infection cases increased to 82,67,623. At the same time, after the death of 490 more people, the death toll increased to 1,23,097. According to the data, after the infection free of 76,03,121 people in the country, the recovery rate of patients in the country was 91.96 percent. The death rate from Kovid-19 is 1.49 percent.

At the same time, the number of people under treatment in the country for the fifth consecutive day was less than six lakhs. According to the data, 5,41,405 people are still under treatment of Corona virus in the country, which is 6.55 percent of the total cases.

In India, the number of infected on 20 August had crossed 20 lakh, on 23 August 30 million and on 5 September the number of infected had crossed 40 lakh. At the same time, the total cases had crossed 50 lakh on 16 September, 60 lakh on 28 September and 70 lakh on 11 October and 80 lakh on 29 October.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) a total of 11,17,89,350 samples of Kovid-19 were tested till November 2, out of which 10,46,247 samples were tested on Monday.