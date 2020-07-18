Covid 19 Cases In Jharkhand: Horror figures of Corona, cases exceeded 5000

Ranchi: With more than 300 new cases of corona coming from 22 out of 24 districts of Jharkhand, the number of infected people in the state has crossed the 5 thousand mark to 5,100. According to official details, the number of virus deaths in the state has increased to 47, with five more deaths in the last 24 hours. One death each in East Singhbhum, Godda, Hazaribagh, Dhanbad and Ramgarh districts. According to Health Department data, there are now 2,473 active cases of corona in the state. Also Read – Coronavirus Medicine: New study is being done to find effective drug in the treatment of corona, learn details

Ranchi district has reported the highest number of 61 new cases. The second place is Chatra, where 57 new cases were detected. Similarly, 42 new cases were identified in Latehar, 23 in Garhwa, 22 in Sahebganj, 16 in West Singhbhum, 15 in Bokaro and 10 in Giridih. During the last 24 hours, 64 more patients recovered. 179 policemen in the state are also infected with Corona.

Please tell that till now 1038716 cases of corona infection have been reported in the country. At the same time, 26273 people have died. Please tell that till date 653751 people have been cured by treating them. At the same time there are 358692 active corona cases.