Covid-19 Cases in Maharashtra: 12,822 new cases of Corona arrived in Maharashtra in one day, with total cases crossing 5 lakh

Mumbai: The highest ever 12,822 new cases of corona virus were reported in Maharashtra on Saturday, bringing the total infection cases to 5,03,084 in the state. An official of the Health Department gave this information. He said that after the death of 275 patients from Kovid-19, the death toll in the state increased to 17,367. Also Read – Sanjay Datt Health Update: Sanjay Dutt was having a problem breathing, it was revealed in the Corona report

However, a record 11,082 patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the number of cured corona virus patients to 3,38,362. He told that 1,47,048 patients are now being treated in Maharashtra. Also Read – SS Rajput death case: Maharashtra government handed over sealed envelope to SC, hearing on August 11

In the state capital, Mumbai, 1,304 new cases were reported and 58 deaths occurred. The total number of Kovid-19 cases in the metropolis increased to 1,22,316 and the number of dead increased to 6,751. Also Read – Abhishek Bachchan arrives home after Corona test negative, Amitabh’s retweet – welcome home Bhaiyu

The official said that the maximum number of 1,457 new cases were reported in Pune city on Saturday, while 39 deaths occurred. The total number of cases in Pune city is 69,500 and the death toll is 1,744.

So far, 26,47,020 investigations have been done in the state. The entire Mumbai metropolitan area saw 3,744 new cases of corona virus on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the area to 2,63,619, while the total number of dead in the region rose to 10,629 after 137 deaths.

So far, 47,076 cases have been reported in Nashik and 1,400 deaths have taken place. There are 15,297 cases in Kolhapur division, while there are 405 deaths. There are 20,077 cases and 668 deaths in Aurangabad division.

There are 9,822 cases and 327 deaths in Latur division. Akola division has 9,734 cases and 312 deaths, while Nagpur division has so far reported 10,243 cases, while 205 deaths have occurred. In the state, 9,89,612 people are in the house separately, while 35,625 people are in the institutional isolation.