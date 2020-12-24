COVID-19 Cases Latest News: 24,712 new cases of COVID-19 were revealed in the country.

coronavirus latest news: India records 24712 new COVID-19 cases, 29791 recoveries and 312 deaths in the last 24 hours: 24712 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India in the last 24 hours on Thursday, in the last 24 hours, while 29,791 corona patients have recovered. With this, the total number of deaths of 312 patients has increased to 1 lakh 46 thousand 756. Also Read – Merry Christmas 2020: Make Christmas memorable during Corona, Celebrate with family in this way

According to the Union Ministry of Health, 24,712 cases of Kovid-19 have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of infected people of Corona virus infection in the country has gone to one crore one lakh 23 thousand 778, while the number of people to be cured is 96 lakh 93 thousand 173. With the death of 312 patients in the last 24 hours, the total figure has increased to 1 lakh 46 thousand 756. Also Read – Night curfew will remain in cities of Rajasthan from 31 December to 1 January 2021 morning

India records 24,712 new COVID-19 cases, 29,791 recoveries, and 312 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Also Read – In view of Christmas and New Year, night curfew in these cities, state government also alert on new strain of Corona Total cases: 1,01,23,778 Active cases: 2,83,849 Total recoveries: 96,93,173 Death toll: 1,46,756 pic.twitter.com/Azt7FlUWT7 – ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2020

Here are some figures

Total cases of Corona in the country so far: 1,01,23,778

Total active cases in India: 2,83,849

Patients cured of corona infection: 96,93,173

Total death toll: 1,46,756

The government said that after 24,712 new cases of Kovid-19 in India, infection cases in the country increased to 1,01,23,778. At the same time, after the death of 312 more people, the death toll increased to 1,46,756. According to the Union Health Ministry, 2,83,849 people are currently undergoing treatment for corona virus infection in the country and 96,93,173 people have become infection free.