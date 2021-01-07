Entertainment

Covid-19: Center warns these states when Corona’s case increases- “Any negligence done at this time ….”

January 7, 2021
Covid-19 Updates: Just before the second dry run of COVID-19 vaccination, the central government has written to 4 states asking them to take strict action expressing concern over the ever increasing cases of coronavirus. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written letters to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal. In a letter written to these states, Rajesh Bhushan has said that in recent days, strict measures should be taken at the earliest in the increase in cases of corona infection. Also Read – Can the risk of corona virus be reduced by the consumption of black pepper? Know what the experts say

In a letter written to the states, the Health Secretary has said that any carelessness done at this time will drain the entire hard work. It is known that in these four states, 59 percent of the country’s total active cases.

According to the data released on Thursday by the Ministry of Health, the number of corona infected in the country has gone up to 1,03,95,278. In the last 24 hours, 20,346 new cases of corona have been reported, while 19,587 patients have been cured during this period. During this time 222 corona infected have died. A total of 1,00,16,859 patients have been cured so far. 1,50,336 people have died. The current number of corona cases is below 2.5 lakhs. At present there are 2,28,083 active cases in the country.

