Covid-19: Corona cases exceeded 50 lakhs in India, death of over 82 thousand so far

Coronavirus cases exceeded 50 lakhs in India: New Delhi: The number of corona virus cases in India has increased to over 50 lakhs. Please tell that in 11 days, the corona cases have reached 40 lakh to 50 lakh. At the same time, more than 82 thousand people have lost their lives in India due to this deadly virus. So far 39,26,096 people have been cured. By the time the news is written, the total corona cases in India have gone up to 50,05,963.

Earlier in the day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday that the rate of those recovering from Kovid-19 in India has increased to 78.28 percent and so far a total of 38,59,399 patients have been cured. This is 28,69,338 more than the patients undergoing corona infection today.

According to the latest data till 8 am of the Ministry of Health, the number of patients undergoing Kovid-19 in the country currently stood at 9,90,061. Which is 20.08 percent of the total infected. According to the ministry, nearly half (48.8 percent) of the patients undergoing treatment are from three states – Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Kerala and Telangana contribute about a quarter (24.4 percent) of the total patients being treated.