Covid-19: Corona cases increased in Delhi, Sero survey will be renewed

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that a new sero-prevalence survey was started in the national capital on Tuesday. Under this, all 272 municipal wards will be covered to analyze the Kovid-19 situation. He told that this process will run for seven days and 17,000 representative samples will be collected in it.

Earlier in a survey conducted from August 1 to August 7, it was found that 29.1 percent people in the national capital have developed antibodies (anti-bodies) against corona virus infection.

Jain said, "Today a new sero-prevalence survey was started. This time it will be ward based and all 272 wards will be covered in Delhi, as well as two assembly areas. Samples will be taken within a week. Its results will come in seven to 10 days. "

The minister said that before this the survey was done at the district level. But this time a survey will be done at the ward level to analyze the situation of Kovid-19 in the city.

