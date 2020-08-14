Covid-19 Effect: Kailash Kund Yatra will not happen due to Corona virus epidemic, instructions issued

Bhaderwah: The pilgrimage to the sacred Kailash Kund lake located at an altitude of 14,700 feet in Jammu and Kashmir has been canceled this year due to Kovid-19. An official gave this information on Thursday. Also Read – IPL 2020: MS Dhoni passed in Corona Test, Chennai will arrive on Friday for conditioning camp

He said that this 10-day pilgrimage has already been reduced to three days. Now pilgrims will only be allowed to take the stick Happy procession from the traditional Himalayan route to the lake. The Kailash Kund Yatra was scheduled to begin on August 8 from Chhatragala and Hiyan in Jammu and Bhaderwah in Kashmir, but was delayed due to Kovid-19.

Bhaderwah Additional Commissioner Rakesh Kumar said, "In view of the situation and standard operating procedure, the Jammu and Kashmir administration, in consultation with the Kailash Seva Sangh, Sanatan Dharam Sabha, Charitable Trust and Vasuki Annapurna Langar, will not organize the Kailash Yatra this year. Has decided. We regret the cancellation of the trip. '

Corona cases are increasing rapidly in the country, in view of which the government has taken this decision. Even before this, many pilgrimages have been canceled due to the epidemic.

