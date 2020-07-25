COVID-19 Exposure at ‘Entry Hollywood,’ Production Not Shutting Down

An worker at each day leisure newsmagazine “Entry Hollywood” has examined optimistic for the coronavirus, Selection has realized.

The case was found by routine testing. In accordance with an individual acquainted with the state of affairs, the manufacturing has not shut down, and phone tracing has been carried out and accomplished. There are “stringent” security and testing protocols, along with contact tracing, in place at the manufacturing, stated the supply.

“Entry Hollywood” went again into the studio for manufacturing in June. A separate supply describes the present as having a lean set with solely a handful of individuals working in the identical neighborhood. The nationwide each day syndicated present options Mario Lopez, Package Hoover, Scott Evans and Sibley Scoles as hosts. A consultant for “Entry Hollywood” declined to remark.

Latest episodes from this previous week have featured Lopez and Evans filming from separate components of the stage, speaking to one another from afar. In a single shot, they share an anchor desk however look like seated about six toes aside.

Because the COVID-19 pandemic continues, U.S. tv and movie productions are grappling with the best way to safely return to work. In Los Angeles County, 168,757 circumstances of coronavirus have been reported, together with 4,300 deaths, as of Friday. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti warned, in a CNN look final Sunday, that the town is “on the brink” of one other shutdown that may require residents to shelter in place as soon as extra to be able to forestall the unfold of the virus.

Final month, “The Daring and the Lovely” briefly halted manufacturing of the CBS daytime drama resulting from what its producers stated have been “a number of false optimistic” outcomes from the testing lab. Not one of the forged and crew examined have been confirmed to have had the virus, and the collection switched labs because of this.