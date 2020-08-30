COVID-19 Health Minister engages in cleaning after seeing dirt in toilet, clean toilet himself

New Delhi Coronavirus outbreak is spreading rapidly in the country. There has been a ruckus in every corner of the country due to Corona. In the last 24 hours, more than 75 thousand cases of corona have been reported. At the same time, the number of corona positive patients is also increasing rapidly. So far, more than 35 lakh corona positive patients have been exposed. Health services are also seen to be creaking due to the fast growing corona cases. Also Read – Corona in Chhattisgarh: 1157 people infected with corona in one day in Chhattisgarh, so far more than 28 thousand infection victims

In the meantime, a video of Puducherry's Health Minister has surfaced, which has started discussion on every side. In fact, a hospitalized corona virus infected patient had complained to Puducherry Health Minister M Krishna Rao about the hospital's condition. In which the young man had said that the conditions of Corona Ward are very bad. Neither sanitation is being taken care of nor patients.

Puducherry's Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao cleans toilet at a COVID ward in govt hospital following complaints from patients @thenewsminute pic.twitter.com/atUm41qaUm – Anjana Shekar (@AnjanaShekar) August 30, 2020

In such a situation, the Health Minister reached the hospital to take stock of the health arrangements. Where, he was surprised to see the condition of the corona ward toilet. After seeing the mess of the toilet, the Health Minister himself started cleaning the toilet. M Krishna Rao’s work is now being praised everywhere. This work of Health Minister of Puducherry has been overshadowed on social media too.

It is being told that the number of corona patients in this hospital is 75 and toilets are cleaned thrice here. But, when pictures of the toilet came out, everyone’s senses were blown away after seeing the mess. At the same time, when the Health Minister saw this condition of the toilet, he also advised the patients to take care of cleanliness.