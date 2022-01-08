COVID-19 hits the MX League: contagions, rescheduled matches and rapid tests

They add 15 positives a few hours after the start of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament (Photo: Courtesy / Liga MX)

In recent days the country has registered a increase in infections by COVID-19 and the mexican soccer was also harmed before the increase in cases. Different clubs of the First Division of Mexico detected positive cases in players and coaching staff, so the Liga BBVA MX took different actions to mitigate the increase in cases.

From rapid screening tests before matches until rescheduled games are some of the actions that the Mexican league is taking to stop the increase in contagion in soccer and prevent further cases that affect the fans and other clubs.

Among the most recent infections that were confirmed were in Toluca, Pumas, Chivas Y Santos; with the Red Devils Seven cases were registered, in the University club there were two cases, in Guadalajara three and with the Laguneros two infections.

In total they add 15 positives within hours of the start of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament. It should be remembered that for Thursday, January 6, the men’s tournament will begin with the duel between Atlético de San Luis against Pachuca, which will take place without any adjustment so far, and the last match of matchday 1 is Guadalajara vs. Mazatlan.

Tigers was the first club to notify 12 contagions, among them was Jesus Angulo Y Carlos Salcedo. For this reason, his debut in the Clausura 2022 was postponed, instead of playing on January 8, he will do so on January 12.

What is Liga MX doing to stop the wave of infections in the clubs?

In order to reduce as much as possible the spread of the virus among the different clubs registered in the Liga BBVA MX, the sports organization agreed that the preventive protocols in case detection and the first action is to perform antigen tests 72 hours before each scheduled confrontation.

Regarding the rescheduling of games, it will depend on the number of infections in the clubs involved, if for a day the teams present between seven and 10 positive cases of his players it may be postponed within the same day, as explained by Liga BBVA MX itself in an official statement.

An example is what happened with the game of Pumas vs Toluca, which was scheduled for Sunday, January 9 and will now be played on January 10.

The new date will be chosen by the league itself and a day will be sought in the same week in order not to affect the other dates of the tournament. A game can only be rescheduled for another round when the team has 10 or more soccer players positive for the disease.

When a positive case is detected, the player or technical element will have to isolate himself from the rest of the club and continue with the health measures recommended by the Liga MX doctors, his return will be exclusively when he meets the days of protection and presents a test negative to the virus.

The use of mandatory face masks, temperature measurement, healthy distance and the sanitation of sports venues will continue. Both clubs and fans must follow the established measures of each stadium.

Liga MX specified that the stadium capacity It will depend on the health authorities of each entity to establish the percentages of people in the place. In the final of Atlas vs León of the Apertura 2021, a capacity of 90% was allowed in the Jalisco Stadium, it was the last match with a large capacity of fans prior to the increase in infections in Mexico.

On the other hand, the Mexican League also agreed keep a record of infections in the different categories of Mexican football and make a frequent cut of the number of cases to monitor the progress of the disease spread on the sport.

The last shared report It was from Monday, January 3, in which the following were registered: 39 cases on the Liga MX, 13 corresponding to the Liga MX Women Y 24 from Liga MX de Expansión.

