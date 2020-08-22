Covid-19 in Bihar: Around 2500 new cases of corona a day, 1.17 lakh people infected with Kovid-19 so far

Patna: Corona cases are constantly increasing in Bihar. More than 2,000 new patients are coming in every day. After receiving 2,461 Kovid-19 new patients in the state on Friday, the number of corona infected has increased to 1,17,671. So far, 91,841 patients have been cured in Bihar, while 588 have died. Also Read – Another MP of Corona positive, so far 7 members of cabinet including CM infected

The Health Department report said that 2,461 new cases of corona infection have been reported, bringing the number of corona infected to 1,17,671 in the state. During the last 24 hours, 308 infected people have been identified in Patna.

In the report, a total of 1,12,422 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, 91,841 patients have recovered and gone back home. The number of active corona infected patients currently stands at 25,241. The recovery rate of corona infected in Bihar is 78.05 percent. During the last 24 hours in the state, 14 patients died.

The maximum number of cases in Bihar has been reported in 18,402 Patna district. In addition, there have been 4,603 infections in Begusarai, 4,631 in Bhagalpur, 5,033 in Muzaffarpur, 4,190 in Nalanda, 4,018 in Katihar, 4,013 in Gaya and 4,238 in East Champaran.

(Input: IANS)