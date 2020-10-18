Covid-19 in Bihar: Good news for Bihar, recovery rate of Kovid-19 infection is 94.31 percent

Coronavirus in Bihar: The death toll in the state rose to 990 on Saturday after nine more persons died due to corona virus infection during the last 24 hours in Bihar. At the same time the total number of infected people increased to 2,03,060 after 1,173 new cases of infection were reported in the state. Also Read – Congress speaking the language of separatists, giving tickets to those praising Jinnah: Shahnawaz Hussain

In Bihar, elections are going to be held during the corona virus epidemic and at such a time, the efforts of the state government to fight the corona virus are being determined keeping elections in mind. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been citing a large number of investigations of Kovid-19 infection and high rate of infection recovery in the state. Also Read – Bihar Elections 2020: BJP released fresh list of star campaigners, names of these two leaders added

The department said that 1,20,713 samples were tested in Bihar within the last 24 hours and 1,259 patients recovered from the infection. So far, a total of 90.15 lakh samples have been tested in Bihar in which 1,91,515 patients found infected have been cured. Currently, the number of cases under treatment of Kovid-19 in Bihar is 10,554 and the recovery rate of patients is 94.31 percent. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: LJP released second list among BJP leaders, 20% are women

Let me tell you that in Bihar, more than two lakh people have been corona infected so far. Whereas more than 1 lakh 91 thousand people have recovered and gone home after suffering from this virus. On Saturday, 1173 new cases of coronas were reported in Bihar, while 1259 people beat Corona in 24 hours.