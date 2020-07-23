Covid-19 in Bihar live tracker: Corona caught speed in Bihar, number of patients crossed 31 thousand 500, more than 200 people

Patna: On Thursday, 1,625 new people infected with Corona virus have been identified in Bihar, taking the number of infected to 31,691 in the state. Meanwhile, 4 infected people died during the last 24 hours, causing the death toll due to the virus to rise to 212. Also Read – ‘… then Pakistani players used to fight amongst themselves and hurt each other’

According to the information received by the Health Department, on Thursday, the total number of corona infected in the state has increased to 31,691 with the arrival of 1,625 new patients. During the last 24 hours, 1,083 infected have gone home. So far, 20,959 infected have become healthy in the state. The recovery rate of corona infected persons in the state of Bihar is 66 14 percent.

So far 4,19,208 samples have been tested in Bihar, in which 10,120 samples have been tested during the last 24 hours. The Health Department report states that four corona infectives have died during the last 24 hours in the state. A total of 212 corona infected have died in the state so far.

Of the 31,691 cases of corona virus infection reported so far in Bihar, Patna district has the highest number of 4,786 cases. Besides, there are 1,942 cases in Bhagalpur, 1,415 in Muzaffarpur, 1,179 in Nalanda, 1,160 in Siwan, 1,143 in Begusarai, 1,189 in Gaya, 1,156 in Rohtas, 1,028 in Nawada and 966 in West Champaran.