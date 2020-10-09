Covid 19 in Delhi: In the hour of danger, the NCDC report asked Delhi to be prepared for 15,000 new Kovid cases every day.

Covid 19 Alert for Delhi: Keeping in mind the respiratory problems, large number of patients coming from outside and big festive celebrations in the coming winter season, Delhi needs to be prepared for about 15,000 new cases of Kovid-19 daily. The NCDC report has warned about this. Also Read – Coronavirus Update: Kovid-19 wreaks havoc in Telangana, 1896 new cases were reported, one child died in Arunachal Pradesh

The report prepared by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) under the guidance of an expert group headed by Dr. VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, has recommended the Delhi government to make arrangements for this.

NCDC in its 'Version 3.0 of the revised strategy for control of Kovid-19' also stated that the overall Kovid-19 case mortality rate in Delhi is 1.9 percent, which is higher than the national average of 1.5 percent.

The report states that reducing mortality as far as possible should be one of the main objectives of managing the epidemic. Let me tell you that more than three lakh people have been infected with Corona in Delhi so far. On Thursday, 2726 new corona cases were reported in the national capital, while a total of 2643 people were cured.

Delhi has seen a decline in corona virus cases in the last few days and more than 65 percent beds for Kovid-19 are empty in city hospitals. This information has been given in the data released on the Delhi Corona App. However, beds are more full in private hospitals than in government hospitals.

According to the Delhi Corona app, 1545 beds are empty out of two thousand beds in Loknayak Jayaprakash (LNJP) Hospital, Delhi’s largest Kovid Center, while 1321 out of 1500 beds are empty in GTB Hospital.