Covid-19 in Delhi Update: Delhi’s Corona worst condition in the country, then more than 7 thousand cases came out

Covid-19 in Delhi Update: In Delhi, the highest 104 corona virus infected people died on a single day in five months on Thursday. With this, 7,053 new cases of epidemic were confirmed. In Delhi, the transition rate between the festive seasons is 11.71 percent. Also Read – Sachin Pilot gets corona infected, said by tweet- Those who met me should get corona test done

The national capital had the highest number of 8,593 new cases and 85 patients died on Wednesday. According to the bulletin, the highest number of 104 patients died on a single day in five months on Thursday. After this, the total death toll has increased to 7,332. On June 16, 93 patients died in the city. Also Read – Announcements by Finance Minister: Finance Minister announced relief package, know what is for you

The number of patients being treated for infection in the city has now increased to 43,116. At the same time, the total cases have increased to 4,67,028. People’s troubles have increased due to the explosion of Corona in the capital before Diwali. Also Read – BJP MLA Surendra Singh Jina died of corona infection, treatment was underway in Delhi

If attention is given to the cases of Corona, then the situation in Delhi is getting worse from last several days. In the last 24 hours, Delhi has been ranked first in the whole country in Corona cases, while the second highest number of Corona cases came from Kerala in the last one day. In Kerala, more than 5500 infection cases were reported on Thursday.

In Delhi, more than four lakh 67 thousand people have been infected with Corona, whereas there are more than 4 lakh 16 thousand people who have beaten Corona so far.