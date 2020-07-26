Covid-19 in Delhi Update: more than one thousand cases returned to Delhi, 1,30,606 people have been infected so far

Covid-19 in Delhi Update: On Sunday, 1,075 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in the national capital, due to which the total cases of infection increased to more than 1.30 lakhs, while the death toll rose to 3,827. Officials gave this information. Also Read – Delhi Nizamuddin Markaz case completes 400 foreign depositors, Saket court has now pronounced this verdict

According to the Bulletin of the Health Department, 21 people have died due to the disease in the last 24 hours. The death toll from Corona virus infection in the national capital has increased to 3,827 and the total number of cases of infection has increased to 1,30,606. Also Read – Gujarat Corona Update: 919 new cases of infection in one day in Gujarat, number of infected people cross 45,000

Between 11 and 19 July, between 1,000 and 2,000 new cases were being reported continuously. On July 19, 1,211 cases were reported. On July 20, the number of new cases has come down to 954 but the next day it has increased to 1,349. Also Read – Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh: Corona infection confirmed in 91 more people, number of infected near 4 thousand, see where many cases

1075 # COVID19 positive cases and 21 deaths reported in Delhi today, 1807 recovered / discharged / migrated. The total positive cases here stand at 1,30,606 including 1,14,875 recovered / discharged / migrated and 3827 deaths: Government of Delhi pic.twitter.com/tjF2D9EH5s – ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2020

From Tuesday, more than 1,000 new cases started appearing again. However, the number of patients undergoing treatment on Saturday stood at 11,904, compared to 12,657 on its previous day. The highest number of new cases was reported in the national capital on 23 June.

However, there is a lot of improvement in the condition of Delhi. When compared to other states, very little of Corona is coming here. The state government also gave a statement about the condition of Corona in Delhi today.

State Minister Santyendra Jain said that only 1142 new cases have come up. The number of cases that are coming up so far are being cured by treating twice as many people. He told that in the Rajdhani, once there were more than 30 percent positive cases, now their number has reduced and it has come down to only 5 percent.