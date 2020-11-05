Covid-19 in Delhi Updates: Corruption broken in Delhi, maximum 6,842 new cases a day, 51 people died

Covid-19 in Delhi Updates: Corona has been wreaking havoc in Delhi for the last few days. In the national capital on Wednesday, the total number of infected people reached 4.09 lakhs after the maximum number of 6,842 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in a day. Regarding the increasing cases of corona in Delhi, Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain has said that the third wave of corona has started in Delhi. Also Read – 8,516 new cases of corona reported in Kerala, about 7 thousand people infected in Delhi

For the first time, more than 6,800 new cases of Kovid-19 have been reported in Delhi. Earlier on Tuesday, 6,725 new cases of infection were reported in Delhi. According to the latest figures released by the Delhi government, after the death of 51 more patients due to infection in the capital, the death toll rose to 6,703. Also Read – Big relief to airlines, now flights can be filled with 60 percent passengers

After testing 58,910 samples on Tuesday, infection was confirmed in 6,842 people and the rate of infection increased to 11.61 percent. According to the bulletin, 37,379 patients are currently being treated in Delhi. Also Read – 87% of companies in India will increase their employees’ salaries in 2021: Survey

Till Sunday, more than 5,000 new cases of infection were coming up in Delhi for five consecutive days. The total number of infections in Delhi has reached 4,09,938.

While on the one hand the overall coron graph has decreased, on the other hand many states are on alert since the third wave of Kovid started in the national capital.