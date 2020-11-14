COVID-19 in India: AIIMS director said big thing – Corona vaccine is no longer needed!

COVID-19 in India: There has been a decrease in the number of patients infected with Coronavirus for the last several days. However, Corona patients have started growing again in Delhi. But seeing the decreasing new case of Corona in the country, doctors have also breathed a sigh of relief. Looking at the condition of Corona, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria has said that Indians can have immunity potential before the Corona vaccine arrives in the country. Also Read – Lockdown in entire country is coming again from December 1 due to increasing cases of COVID-19, know the truth

Doctor Randeep Guleria said that after seeing the kind of trend we are seeing, we can say that immunity can develop in Indians before the introduction of the Kovid vaccine in the country, provided the virus does not change its form. He said that in the coming time, we can reach such a stage where the immunity of the citizens of the country can increase so much that they do not need vaccine at all.

He said that the decreasing cases of corona are a matter of relief, but there is a need to be more vigilant in the cold weather. Due to pollution in cold weather, the corona virus can remain in the air for a long time, which is a danger bell. Doctor Guleria said that if you want to avoid corona infection in the cold, then you have to include social distancing, the habit of masking and the habit of washing hands from time to time.

Guleria said that the elderly or those already suffering from any serious illness should avoid going out. He said that health will be damaged due to poor air quality. Go outside when it is sunny and whenever you go outside, do apply mask.