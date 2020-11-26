Covid-19 in India Latest Updates: Kovid cases in the country close to 93 lakhs, 44,489 new cases in 24 hours

Covid-19 in India Latest Updates: After 44,489 new cases of Kovid-19 in India, infection cases in the country increased to 92.66 lakh, out of which 86.79 lakh people have become infection-free. According to the updated data released by the Union Health Ministry at 8 am on Thursday, 92,66,705 cases of Kovid-19 have been reported so far in the country. At the same time, after the death of 524 more people, the death toll increased to 1,35,223. Also Read – Coronavirus Vaccine: Vaccine to be introduced in four stages, vaccine will be given to health workers first, know in which stage your number will come

Currently, 4,52,344 people are being treated for Corona virus infection in the country. This number is 7,598 more than the number of people under treatment on Wednesday. However, for 16 consecutive days in the country, the number of people under treatment is less than five lakh.

According to the data, the number of cases under treatment is 4.88 percent of the total cases. With a total of 86,79,138 people becoming infection free in the country, the recovery rate of patients in the country has increased to 93.66 percent. The death rate from Kovid-19 is 1.46 percent.

With 44,489 new # COVID19 infections, India’s total cases rise to 92,66,706 With 524 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,35,223. Total active cases at 4,52,344 Total discharged cases at 86,79,138 with 36,367 new discharges in last 24 hrs pic.twitter.com/234QqoZyPk – ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

In India, the number of infected had crossed 20 lakh on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August and 40 lakh on 5 September. At the same time, the total cases had crossed 50 lakh on 16 September, 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, 80 lakh on 29 October and 90 lakh on 20 November.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), more than 13.59 crore samples were tested on Kovid-19 till 25 November, of which 10,90,238 samples were tested on Wednesday.