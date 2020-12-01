Covid 19 In India: New cases of more than 31 thousand taxonis surfaced, the situation in these states is serious

Coronavirus Cases In India: While the number of cases of corona infection in the country is declining on one side, on the other hand in some states, corona has started raising its head once again. In such a situation, it has become difficult for the State Government and the Government of India. According to the latest data, a total of 31,118 new cases have been found in the country within 24 hours. With this, the number of infected in India has been 94,62,810. At the same time, 482 people have died in 24 hours. Due to this, a total of 1,37,621 people have died so far. Also Read – Lockdown In Rajasthan: New guidelines issued in Rajasthan, lockdown till 31 December!

On the other hand, there are 4,35,603 active corona cases in the country at present. At the same time, 88,89,585 people have been cured by treating them and in the last 24 hours 41,985 people have been cured and they have been discharged from the hospital. Also Read – Coronavirus Vaccine: Dr. Harsh Vardhan gave the good news, told when the people of the country will get the vaccine

Talking about Rajdhani Delhi, there are 32,885 active cases. At the same time, a total of 5,28,315 people have been infected Corona and till now a total of 9174 people have been confirmed dead in the capital. There are 91,623 active cases of corona in Maharashtra. At the same time 16,85,122 people have become corona infected. So far, 47,151 people have died here. Also Read – All-party meeting on Friday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Modi on Corona crisis, will there be a nationwide lockdown again?