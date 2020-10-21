Covid 19 in India Update: 717 people died in 24 hours from Corona, 54 thousand new cases came out

Covid 19 Update: The latest figures of corona infection have arrived in the country. According to the data released by the Health Department, in the last 24 hours, 717 deaths have been recorded from Corona in the country. At the same time, 54,044 corona cases have been reported. There are 7,40,090 active cases of corona virus in the country. A total of 1,15,914 people have died due to infection so far in the country. Also Read – Viral Video: The woman did not wear a mask, tried to spit, was forced off the plane …

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 174755. At the same time, 42,453 people have been confirmed dead from this. The number of infected in Delhi is 23922. Also, the death toll has been 6081. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 36734. At the same time, the death toll is 10,741.

The number of infected in Assam is 26775. So far, 884 people have been confirmed dead. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 30416. The death toll has reached 6714 here. While the number of 35170 infected have been confirmed in West Bengal, the death toll has reached 6,180.