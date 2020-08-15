Covid-19 in India Update: More than 65 thousand new cases came in 24 hours, so far more than 49 thousand people lost their lives

Covid-19 in India update: The whole country is celebrating 74th Independence Day today, but even in this joyous atmosphere, people are a little scared and scared and are not able to fully enjoy this day. The only reason for this is the ever increasing cases of corona. The fast-approaching cases of Corona are quite scary. Again, more than 65 thousand cases were found in the last 24 hours. More than fifty thousand cases are coming daily in the country for the last one month. A total of 65,002 new cases were found in the country in 24 hours, after which the total number of infected people has reached 25,26,193. Also Read – After Natasha Suri, now her sister Rupali Suri is infected with Corona, wrote on Instagram – Afraid!

In the last one day 996 people lost their lives due to corona, whereas so far a total of 49,036 people have died from this deadly virus. According to the report of the Union Ministry of Health, treatment of 6,68,220 people infected with Corona virus is currently underway in the country and 18,08,936 people have been cured so far.