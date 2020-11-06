Covid-19 in India update today: more than 47 thousand new cases of corona in 24 hours, number of infected crosses 84 lakh

Covid-19 in India update today: Even after about eight months, Corona is raining heavily. In the last 24 hours, more than 47 thousand cases of corona have been reported in the country. In the last one day, the most cases of corona have been reported in the state of Delhi and Kerala. According to the latest report of the Ministry of Health, a total of 47,638 corona infected patients were found on Thursday, after which the number of infected people in the country has increased to 84,11,724. Also Read – China’s big move, temporary ban on entry of Indian citizens, many flights canceled

In the last 24 hours, a total of 670 people died due to corona virus, after which the number of deaths from kovid has so far increased to 1,24,985. Corona's graph has come down considerably in the last fifteen days but the situation in Delhi has become worse than before. More than six and a half thousand cases were registered for the third consecutive day in the capital Delhi.

With 47,638 new # COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 84,11,724. With 670 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,24,985. Total active cases are 5,20,773 after a decrease of 7,189 in last 24 hrs. Total cured cases are 77,65,966 with 54,157 new discharges in the last 24 hrs.

After the new figures, now the total active cases infected with Corona virus in the country are left at 5,20,773. The ministry said that till now 77,65,966 people have become infection-free, as well as the rate of recovery of patients in the country has been 92.32 percent. The death rate from Kovid-19 in the country remains 1.49 percent.

The number of under-trials of Kovid-19 in the country is below six lakhs for the eighth consecutive day. According to the data, 5,20,773 people are currently undergoing treatment for Kovid-19, which is 6.19 percent of the total cases.

In India, the number of infected had crossed 20 lakh on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August and 40 lakh on 5 September. At the same time, the total cases had crossed 50 lakh on 16 September, 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October and 80 lakh on 29 October.