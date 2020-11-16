Covid-19 in India Updates: In the last 24 hours, 30,548 cases of corona in the country, 435 people died, know the condition of Delhi

India Coronavirus Update: For almost nine months, the corona has been thickly cloudy throughout the country but now the graph of the corona is coming down slowly. People have breathed a sigh of relief due to decreasing corona cases and recovery rates, but despite all these, the threat of corona is not over yet. The Health Ministry has released new figures for the corona across the country. According to the latest report, 30, 548 new cases of corona have been reported across the country in 24 hours. This is the lowest figure of corona infection in the last several months. In the last one day, a total of 435 people have died from Corona. So far, a total of 1,30,070 people have died in the country due to Corona. Also Read – 7th Pay Commission: Know – when is the possibility of increase in DA of central employees and pensioners

These days, the national capital Delhi has the darkest cloud of Corona, but Sunday was a bit of relief for Delhi compared to the previous days. In Delhi, there were 3,235 cases of corona in 24 hours while a total of 7,606 people recovered from corona. In Delhi, now the number of corona infected has reached beyond 4 lakh 85 thousand. Also Read – BCCI can organize this T20 tournament before IPL 2021 auction, 3 franchise teams will benefit!

With 30,548 new # COVID19 infections, India’s total cases rise to 88,45,127. With 435 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,30,070 Also Read – Coronavirus Vacccine Updates: The first batch of Sputnik-5 vaccine is likely to arrive in this city of the country next week Total active cases at 4,65,478 after a decrease of 13,738 in the last 24 hrs Total discharged cases at 82,49,579 with 43,851 new discharges in last 24 hrs pic.twitter.com/7zRLIB7VCM – ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020

After the report of the Ministry of Health, now the number of people infected with corona in the country has increased to 88,45,127 whereas 82,49,579 people have been recovered in the whole country so far. If you look at the figures of patients recovering in a day, on Sunday, a total of 43,851 people have beaten the corona.