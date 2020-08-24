Covid-19 in Indore: Corona increased speed in Indore, 247 people infected with virus in a day

Indore: In the wake of the outbreak of epidemic in Indore, which is among the worst affected districts of Kovid-19 in the country, life is moving towards normalcy after relaxation of the applicable restrictions but at the same time, the number of corona virus infected Is also increasing rapidly. Also Read – MP News in Hindi: Dead bodies of 5 people of same family found hanging in Madhya Pradesh

Officials said that after receiving 247 new cases during the last 24 hours in the district, the total number of epidemic patients has reached 11,408. This is the highest number of infected people found on a single day during the outbreak that has been going on in the district for the last five months.

In-charge Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Purnima Gadaria said on Monday, "We have found 247 new patients of Kovid-19 during the last 24 hours examining 2,591 samples. These include a pediatrician in the city who is also in charge of the government hospital." The high speed of Corona virus infection in the district can be gauged from the fact that more than 1,000 new infected have been found in the last five days.

Officials said that Kovid-19’s restrictions have been exempted sequentially in the last one month, especially in the city of Indore, known as the state’s financial capital. This is causing congestion on markets and roads.

According to government statistics, during the last five months, a total of 364 patients in the district have died due to corona virus infection, while 7,874 people have been freed from the infection after treatment.

In the district on Monday morning, the death rate of Kovid-19 patients was recorded at 3.19 percent, which is higher than the current national average of 1.85 percent. This rate has remained higher than the national average since the outbreak of epidemic in the district.

Another health department official said that at present, the number of patients treated for Kovid-19 in the district is 3,170. Of these, 713 people are being treated by keeping them in home isolation. The outbreak of Kovid-19 in the district started on March 24, when its infection was confirmed in the first four people.