Covid-19 in Jharkhand: Seven people died in Jharkhand with 693 new cases of Kovid-19, know where many cases

Covid-19 in Jharkhand: Seven more Kovid-19 patients died in the last 24 hours in Jharkhand, which has so far killed 209 people in the state. On Thursday, 693 more people were confirmed to be infected with Corona virus during this period, taking the total number of Kovid-19 patients in the state to 20,950.

According to the report released late last night by the Health Department, seven more coronavirus-infected patients died in the last 24 hours in the state, which combined has led to the death toll of Kovid-19 in the state to 209.

Apart from this, 693 new cases of corona infection have been registered in the state in the last 24 hours, which has now increased the total number of infected to 20,950.

Of the 20,950 infected in the state, 13,013 have recovered and returned to their homes. Apart from this, treatment of 7,728 other infected people is going on in various hospitals. While 209 others have died. According to the Health Department, a total of 6,897 samples were tested in various laboratories of the state in the last 24 hours.

