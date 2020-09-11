Covid 19 In Kanpur: Corona gaining momentum in Kanpur, 11 deaths in 24 hours, 449 new cases surfaced

Lucknow: Corona has reached its peak in many states in the country. In this link, there is no drop in figures in UP. In this episode, new records of corona infection have been reported from Kanpur district of UP. Here 11 more infected have died and 449 new infected have been confirmed. Please tell that most of the people who died here are such people who were already struggling with some problem. Mostly he had problems like hypertension, TB, asthma, diabetes. Also Read – Coronavirus in Delhi: Delhi has the highest number of 3,256 new cases a day after Corona in 72 days, increased number of Containment Zone

Let us know that the total number of those who have died has reached 511. At the same time, the total number of infected people has reached 18,980. So far, 13,902 people have been treated and cured. Let us know that 4567 active corona cases still exist in Kanpur. Please tell that 11 of the infected have died in Cori patients in Kanshi Ram Hospital, Regency, Rama Medical College, Halat Hospital, Airforce Hospital.

If we talk about the whole state, according to the latest figures, 64,028 corona cases are currently in the state, while 4112 people have died due to infection so far. And so far 216901 people have been cured by treating them. Most of the corona cases are coming from places like Lucknow, Agra, Mathura, Noida, Ghaziabad, etc. in UP.