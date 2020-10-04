Covid-19 in Karnataka Update: 9,886 new cases of Kovid-19 in Karnataka, number of recovers exceeds 5 lakhs

Bengaluru: With the arrival of 9,886 new patients of Kovid-19 in Karnataka on Saturday, the total number of infected in the state has increased to 6,30,516. The Health Department said that during this period, 100 people have died due to infection and in all, 9,219 people have lost their lives in this epidemic. Also Read – Chhattisgarh Covid Sero Survey: Antibodies found in 5.56 percent of people in 10 districts of Chhattisgarh

The department said that on Saturday, 8,989 patients were discharged after becoming infection free. With this, the number of patients getting infection-free in the state has crossed five lakh. The Health Department said that out of 9,886 infected cases on Saturday, 3,925 patients are from Bengaluru city alone.

According to the daily Kovid-19 Bulletin released by the department, so far 6,30,516 people have been confirmed infected with the virus in Karnataka, including 9,219 dead while 5,08,495 people have been cured.

According to the bulletin, there are 1,12,783 under-treated patients in the state, of which 1,11,942 are in isolation in scheduled hospitals and their condition is stable while 841 patients have been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

According to the bulletin, out of 100 patients who died in the state on Saturday, 21 are from Bengaluru city alone. Apart from this, 18 in Mysuru, nine in Dakshina Kannada, six each in Hassan-Tumkuru, five in Dharwad, four each in Bellary-Uttara Kannada, three each in Belagavi-Shimoga-Udupi, Birad-Haveri-Kalburgi-Koppal and Two people each died in Mandya in Bangalore Rural-Chamarajanagar-Chikkamangaluru-Davanagere-Gadag-Raichur-Vijayapura-Yadgir.

The Health Department said that the districts where new cases have come up include 3,925 from Bengaluru city, 1,514 from Mysuru, 460 from Hassan, 337 from Shimoga, 302 from Tumkuru, 283 from Bengaluru rural, 258-258 from Belagavi-Dakshina Kannada. Huh.

According to the Bulletin, the maximum number of infected people in Bangalore has been confirmed to be 2,45,700. At the same time, 36,291 people in Mysuru and 32,530 people in Bellary have come under the scanner.

However, the city of Bengaluru is also at the top in terms of recovery of patients. So far, 1,89,362 patients have been infection free. At the same time, 29,208 in Bellary and 28,465 people in Mysuru have defeated Kovid-19 disease. According to the bulletin, 51,74, 652 samples have been tested in Karnataka so far, of which 84,922 samples were tested on Saturday alone.